A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $22,651.65 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,295 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $22,651.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,171.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,342. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $736.84 million, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 996,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 415,314 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after purchasing an additional 241,625 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

