AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.37

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.87. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 134,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

