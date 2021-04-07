AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,828. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

