ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 26 by Barclays

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 26 target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 25.16.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

