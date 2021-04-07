AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,965 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 84.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 55.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 265,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.92. 112,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

