AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 5.8% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.68. 44,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,086,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)
There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc
Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.