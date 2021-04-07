AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 5.8% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.68. 44,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,086,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.