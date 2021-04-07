Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up to $35.17

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $36.50. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 19,400 shares trading hands.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.