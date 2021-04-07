Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 128,067 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $13.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The firm has a market cap of $691.86 million, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

