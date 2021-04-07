Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0781 on Top Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

