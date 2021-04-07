ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.51. 74,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,142,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACAD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.