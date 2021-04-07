Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADN. CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.75.

Acadian Timber stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$19.97. 15,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,576. The stock has a market cap of C$333.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$12.00 and a twelve month high of C$20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.65.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.0672966 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

