Achain Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and $5.99 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

