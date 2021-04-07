Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $836.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.19.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.