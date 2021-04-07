AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

TSE AT traded down C$1.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.04. 906,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.87. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$750.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.92.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,045,548.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.