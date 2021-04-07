Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Up to $42.54

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $43.69. Acushnet shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 258 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

