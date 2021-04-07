Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits Market Cap of $3.70 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $1.56 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,451.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.39 or 0.03527587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.00394109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.03 or 0.01114270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.55 or 0.00452684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00430785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00033011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00308321 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

