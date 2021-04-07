adbank Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $330,216.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

