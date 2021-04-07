Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

AHEXY opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

