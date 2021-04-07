AdEx (ADX) Tops One Day Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One AdEx coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00056248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.36 or 0.00628150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.