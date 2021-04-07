AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.61 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $148.11 million and $15.61 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 coins and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars.

