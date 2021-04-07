Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $491.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.30 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

