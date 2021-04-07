Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.30 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.