Adshares Market Cap Achieves $2.67 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $10,267.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,373 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

