adToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,198.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $6,198.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00056545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.51 or 0.00631436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

