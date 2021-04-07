ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

ADTN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,087. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $887.28 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $3,653,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

