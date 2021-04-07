ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $17.82. ADTRAN shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3,168 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $889.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

