Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.81.

TSE:AAV opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$571.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.16. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.16.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

