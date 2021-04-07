Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATEYY. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.11. Advantest has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $97.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

