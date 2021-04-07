Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.27

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.27 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 3154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEYY. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

