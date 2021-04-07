AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.66. 19,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 6,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

