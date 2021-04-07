AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Shares Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 1,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.