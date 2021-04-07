AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $76.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. 12,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. AECOM has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

