Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.60 and traded as high as C$20.14. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$20.06, with a volume of 219,755 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.