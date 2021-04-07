Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANNSF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

ANNSF opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

