Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Up 4%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 14,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 700,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $847.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

