Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Up 4%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 14,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 700,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $847.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
