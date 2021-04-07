Aeron Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Aeron has a market cap of $855,864.06 and approximately $176,032.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 47.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.00631601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

