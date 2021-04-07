AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi Sells 24,716 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wahid Nawabi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Wahid Nawabi sold 116 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.34, for a total transaction of $13,959.44.

On Monday, March 22nd, Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 263,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,423. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.