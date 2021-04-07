Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.26

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $85.70 million and approximately $43.66 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,258,089 coins and its circulating supply is 334,437,146 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

