Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 4.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 5,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,248,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

