Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.14.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$76.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.27. The firm has a market cap of C$18.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.28. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$62.95 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,832,816.10. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

