AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163,129.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $163,129.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

