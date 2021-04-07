AI Doctor Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $160,976.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.20 million and $160,976.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars.

