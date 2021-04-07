AIDUS TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $3.64 Million (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $27,520.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00630635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

AIDUS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

