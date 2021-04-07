Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 119.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Air Lease worth $52,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AL opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

