Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 3.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.25 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.