AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.73

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $31.98. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

