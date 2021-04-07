Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €100.70 ($118.47) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.53.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

