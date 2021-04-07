Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aisin Seiki in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin Seiki’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASEKY opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Aisin Seiki has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

