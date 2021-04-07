Aitra 1-Day Volume Tops $567,674.00 (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Aitra coin can now be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00011296 BTC on exchanges. Aitra has a market cap of $9.63 million and $567,674.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aitra has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aitra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00258171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.08 or 0.00742606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,146.79 or 0.98783720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Aitra Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 3,678,940 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,035 coins. Aitra’s official website is aitra.io . Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aitra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aitra directly using US dollars.

