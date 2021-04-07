Akash Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Akash Network has a market cap of $320.15 million and $5.68 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $7.20 or 0.00012676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 129,802,471 coins and its circulating supply is 44,477,540 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

